Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 3.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $16.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

