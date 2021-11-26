Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $463.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $441.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.84.

DE stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

