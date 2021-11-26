Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $485.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $442.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $463.00 target price (up from $441.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.11.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

