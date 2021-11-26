Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.
NYSE:DE traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.81. 16,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.11.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
