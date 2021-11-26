Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:DE traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.81. 16,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

