Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $164.26 million and $2.96 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.