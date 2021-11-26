Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 73.9% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $533,692.90 and $2,883.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00234528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.