Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 127,843 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

