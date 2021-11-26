DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $86.88 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $86,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.