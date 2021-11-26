DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $133.53 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

