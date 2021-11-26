Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.55.

DDOG stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

