Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.34. 2,899,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,521. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,848,402 shares of company stock worth $464,208,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

