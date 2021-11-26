Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,024.95

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.95 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,092 ($14.27), with a volume of 557,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

