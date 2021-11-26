Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

