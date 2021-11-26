DA Davidson Boosts AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $70.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. AAON has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $2,043,911 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

