CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $91.28. 18,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

