CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

