CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

