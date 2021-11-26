Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $217.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.40 million to $227.70 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $146.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CUBI stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,318 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.