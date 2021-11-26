Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Curis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Curis by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Curis by 14,853.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 353,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

