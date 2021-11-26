Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 105.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

