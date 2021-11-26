Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. FMR LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

