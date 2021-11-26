Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,564 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

