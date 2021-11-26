Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 133,474 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,474 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $262,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

