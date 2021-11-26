Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,926 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,488,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

