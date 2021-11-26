Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,991 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diana Shipping worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.52 million, a P/E ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

