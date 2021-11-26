CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $0.0708 on Top Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $41,234.99 and $38.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 88.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

