CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $566,912.04 and $60,613.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00098594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.89 or 0.07601670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.98 or 1.00316314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.