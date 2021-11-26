Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $34,973.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,439,435 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

