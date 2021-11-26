Cryoport (CYRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/5/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

10/26/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 206,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,959 shares of company stock valued at $49,739,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $174,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

