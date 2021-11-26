Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $415,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

