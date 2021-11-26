CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

CRWD opened at $230.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

