Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,375 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

