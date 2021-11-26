Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,113 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

