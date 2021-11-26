Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

