Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $702,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

