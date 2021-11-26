Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,861 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.62 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.