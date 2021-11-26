Critical Survey: First National (FXNC) and Its Competitors

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First National to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get First National alerts:

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

First National has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million $8.86 million 10.34 First National Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.73

First National’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% First National Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National Competitors 2153 8906 7187 505 2.32

First National presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.13%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.53%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First National peers beat First National on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.