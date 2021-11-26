Critical Analysis: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 5.91 $76.08 million $0.56 21.77 Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.06 -$1.52 billion $2.19 9.19

Capitol Federal Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 6 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $19.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Capitol Federal Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.57% 6.04% 0.79% Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Umpqua beats Capitol Federal Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

