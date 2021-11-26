Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. Criteo has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.