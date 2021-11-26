Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $550,903.20 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.
- On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.
CRCT stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.