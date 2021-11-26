Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $550,903.20 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

CRCT stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

