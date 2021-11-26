Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) to “Outperform”

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of MDEVF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

