Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 412,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 1,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

