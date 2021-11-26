Credit Suisse AG Sells 713 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $597.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

