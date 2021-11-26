Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,342 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

PSXP opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

