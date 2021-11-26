Credit Suisse AG Has $720,000 Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

