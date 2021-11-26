Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of American Software worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.68 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,053. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

