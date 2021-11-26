Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viad were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viad by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Viad by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.91. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.