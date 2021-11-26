Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 60,843 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

