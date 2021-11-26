Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

CR opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

