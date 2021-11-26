Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

